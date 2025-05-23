Deirdre’s Substack

Deirdre’s Substack

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I am Deirdre Kent of Waikanae. I write on limits to growth, politics local and central, net energy decline, climate change, planetary boundaries, societal collapse, publicly created money including local currencies, and I sometimes stray to other topics but I am trying not to.

I started this substack in late September 2025.

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I write on the war, the economy, the environment and net energy decline, monetary reform, land taxes, climate change, the polycrisis, resilience, food security, local politics, community currencies, zero interest loans and NZ politics.

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