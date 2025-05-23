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I am Deirdre Kent of Waikanae. I write on limits to growth, politics local and central, net energy decline, climate change, planetary boundaries, societal collapse, publicly created money including local currencies, and I sometimes stray to other topics but I am trying not to.

I started this substack in late September 2025.

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