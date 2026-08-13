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Europe's 2026 Heatwaves are Striking at the Food Supply
And Kenya is importing grain because their own crops have failed
6 hrs ago
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Deirdre Kent
4
2
4
Food Security in New Zealand:
A Case for Local Resilience
Aug 7
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Deirdre Kent
18
5
6
July 2026
Richard Heinberg, Jason Hickel on the fantasy of green growth
Technological inventions are good but won't save us
Jul 30
•
Deirdre Kent
13
3
9
The four pillars of civilisation are beginning to crack
Corporate welfare begins in New Zealand
Jul 22
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Deirdre Kent
40
10
5
Wetlands: Nature’s quiet heroes we can no longer afford to lose
Why restoring wetlands may be New Zealand’s most overlooked climate investment
Jul 16
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Deirdre Kent
13
5
3
While We Watch the Floods, Are We Ignoring Our Other Great Vulnerability?
Climate disasters dominate the news
Jul 8
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Deirdre Kent
38
13
10
The Green Growth Illusion: Why the World’s Energy Transition Isn’t Happening
The Story the Energy Report Doesn’t Tell
Jul 4
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Deirdre Kent
12
7
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June 2026
54 years ago we were warned
We have breached 7 out of 9 planetary boundaries, now what?
Jun 29
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Deirdre Kent
19
2
8
How Land Barons, Industrialists and Bankers corrupted Economics
Henry George had to be neutralised
Jun 21
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Deirdre Kent
6
5
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Why Are We Paying Interest on Money We Could Create Ourselves?
A forgotten tool that could help solve New Zealand’s infrastructure crisis
Jun 8
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Deirdre Kent
14
5
4
The Climate Is Putting Its Foot on the Accelerator
Europe and India Are Showing Us What the Future Looks Like
Jun 1
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Deirdre Kent
7
3
5
May 2026
Euphemisms galore in ship tracking business
Comparing MBIE figures on fuel crisis with fuelclock.na
May 28
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Deirdre Kent
11
5
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© 2026 Deirdre Kent
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