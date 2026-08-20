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David Udy's avatar
David Udy
13h

Thanks Deirdrie, a great explainer! As you note, to make change the whole system needs to be considered.

I look around and see lots of under utilised land near where I live, in addition there is what seems to be continuous commentary in the MSM about uninhabited houses, AirBnB's and so on, it feels right to me that a land tax makes complete sense.

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Janine McVeagh's avatar
Janine McVeagh
18h

Very interesting and well-researched. I think part of the problem with Opportunity's land value tax is that it appears to be in addition to rates. That means that for people on a fixed income, like superannuation, who own a modest home, they would be paying several thousand more in taxes per year. I once wrote Gareth Morgan asking him if this would be the effect. He essentially replied that yes, we'd be in the 20% or so worse off , tough luck. So, our income would go down or stay the same, but our outgoings would rise. Yes, single pensioners rattling around in a huge urban house might be able to sell and afford something suitable. But rural or small-town people would simply be forced out.

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