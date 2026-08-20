ANZ, Willis St, Wellington, like all properties in Wellington, should be paying rates calculated on land value alone, and it was until a decade or two ago.

The other day I read a tweet from Helen Clark which showed she didn’t like the Opportunity Party’s land tax. I was duly surprised because she is an educated intelligent woman who once studied politics. She was brave and decisive when legislating for smokefree environments and tobacco taxes, but I believe she is very wrong over land tax.

So let’s look at the history of land taxes in our country and the history of our rating systems. It involved me reading a lot and visiting the National Library.

New Zealand has repeatedly experimented with taxing land rather than labour, buildings or consumption. At the local level, it has also maintained a remarkable institutional memory of land-value rating. These histories matter because the way we tax land can influence whether our cities become compact and connected—or dispersed and expensive.

David Ricardo had published his Principles of Political Economy and Taxation in 1927, and Governor Grey had brought his ideas to New Zealand.

As early as 1865 New Plymouth gave their residents a vote for their rating system, and they chose unimproved land value only. Grey had also met up with the economist John Stuart Mill, a strong advocate of LVT (land value tax).

In fact New Zealand was notably the first country in the world to introduce a system of Land Value Taxes for raising revenue in 1855. This was largely due to the influence of Governor George Grey who came ten years earlier.

The tax that came before income tax

Land tax was New Zealand’s first direct tax. The Land Tax Act 1878 introduced a tax on land, although it was soon repealed by a change of government. In the following year, a general property tax was introduced, taxing both real and personal property.

This arrangement was increasingly unpopular. It treated land, buildings, machinery and other assets as part of one taxable property base. It also did little to distinguish between the value created by an individual landowner and the value created by the wider community.

When a new road, railway station, school or town centre makes a piece of land more valuable, the gain does not necessarily arise from anything the owner has done. It is, at least partly, a community-created increase in value.

That was the central insight of Californian newspaper owner and editor American Henry George. Henry George published Progress and Poverty in 1879 and Our Land and Land Policy in 1890. Henry George sent Grey a copy.

Progress and Poverty, 1879 argued that society should tax the economic rent of land—the value arising from location and community development—while reducing taxes on work and enterprise. His proposal became known as the “single tax”: a tax on the unimproved value of land sufficient, in principle, to replace other taxes.

George argued that landowners should not be punished for building houses, planting orchards or improving farms. A land-value tax would leave improvements untaxed. The target was the scarce natural opportunity—the site itself.

When Henry George came to Auckland

Henry George’s ideas found an attentive audience in New Zealand, where land settlement, large estates and speculation were already politically explosive.

On 1 March 1890, George and his wife, Annie, passed through Auckland on their way to Australia. Their first visit was to the home of Sir George Grey, the former Premier and a long-standing advocate of land-value taxation. George and Grey had corresponded for a decade.

George’s New Zealand visit was brief, but his influence was not. His arguments were taken up by reformers, labour activists, single-tax organisations and members of the Liberal movement. The New Zealand Anti-Poverty Society, the Knights of Labour, the Progressive League and later the League for the Taxation of Land Values and Resource Rentals for Revenue. These all helped spread Georgist ideas.

It would be too simple to say that George personally dictated New Zealand tax policy. The Liberal reforms of the 1890s had several causes: opposition to large pastoral estates, pressure for closer settlement, the logic of not discouraging development, and the financial needs of government.

But George supplied a powerful language for understanding the problem. Land speculation was not merely an individual matter. It could obstruct settlement, inflate prices and allow private owners to capture gains generated by public investment and population growth.

The Liberal land taxes

The Liberal Government elected in 1890 replaced the national property tax with a land and income tax in 1891. Grey was Premier and John Ballance finance minister. The new system included an ordinary land tax and a graduated land tax on larger estates. Its purposes were both fiscal and political: to raise revenue, encourage the subdivision of large holdings and capture part of the increase in land values for the public.

The 1891 legislation initially allowed deductions for improvements and mortgages. By 1893, improvements were exempted from land tax, strengthening the principle that the tax should fall on land value rather than on work invested in the property. But from 1894, the land tax was imposed on unimproved land value more directly, making it recognisably a land-value tax.

New Zealand therefore became an important historical example of a country that used land-value taxation not simply as a philosophical experiment, but as part of a broader programme of social and economic reform.

The national land tax survived for much of the twentieth century, although its importance changed over time. It was eventually abolished under the Land Tax Abolition Act 1990, taking effect in 1992. Yet the idea did not disappear. It remained embedded in local rating systems and in the valuation records that distinguish land value from the value of improvements.

According to Rolland O’Regan in his book Rating in New Zealand, “attempts to introduce a full land tax were thwarted by opposition within the government, which had many landowning members. In 1894 was passed by the House but rejected by the Legislative Council.” From there on there was slow progress. As income tax became a larger part of the tax take, land tax take declined. Two World Wars intervened.

By 1982, only 5 percent of total land was taxed, agricultural land being exempted and residential land effectively exempted. However the rating base stayed the same throughout until Roger Douglas became Minister of Finance in 1984, when the new argument, “We will charge them according to their ability to pay” started to be fashionable. The principle of having a “wide tax base” prevailed as the single taxers died off.

That brings us to the less celebrated—but equally important—history of local rates.

Local Authorities – How they Rated their Land

The English inheritance: annual value

In the first decade of organised European settlement, local rating largely had followed the English model. Councils assessed the annual rental value of property: roughly, what it could be expected to earn in rent.

This system made sense in established towns, where rents were observable and buildings generated income. But it was less satisfactory for undeveloped land. A vacant section held for speculation might have little or no rental value, even though it could have a substantial market value.

By the 1850s, different parts of New Zealand were already experimenting with the main rating systems that would later become familiar: annual value, capital value and unimproved—or land—value.

The abolition of the provincial system in 1876 encouraged central government to seek greater uniformity. The Rating Act 1876 established annual value as the general basis for rating.

Uniformity did not last long.

Capital value takes the stage

The Rating Act 1882 shifted the system towards capital value. Capital value meant the expected sale value of the property, including the land and its improvements.

There were practical reasons for the change. Undeveloped land could have a high market value even if it produced no rent. Speculative holdings were therefore visible under a capital-value system but largely invisible under annual-value rating.

There was also a perceived problem with farm improvements. A productive farm might have substantial buildings, fencing and drainage, yet these improvements could affect its rental value more heavily than its capital value. Capital value was seen as a more consistent basis for a national property tax and local rating.

In practice, the transition was uneven. Rural counties tended to use capital value, while many urban boroughs retained annual value for a time.

This distinction is important. Rating systems are not merely technical methods of calculating a bill. They reflect a view about what constitutes the relevant taxable capacity of a place.

Should a property pay more because it has a valuable house? Or because it occupies a valuable site? Because it receives expensive services? Or because its owner enjoys the benefits of a growing community?

Each rating method answers differently.

The return of land value

The economic depression of the 1880s increased interest in land-value taxation. Reformers argued that taxing improvements discouraged building and development, while leaving land value untaxed encouraged owners to hold valuable sites idle.

The Rating Acts Amendment Act 1893 allowed local authorities to choose between annual value and capital value. The Rating on Unimproved Value Act 1896 added unimproved value as a third option, subject initially to a poll of ratepayers.

“Unimproved value” meant the market value of the land as if no improvements had been made. A house, factory, drainage works or other investment was excluded. The valuation nevertheless considered the land’s location, services, zoning and development potential.

This was not a tax on a mythical piece of countryside untouched by society. It was a valuation of a site stripped of private improvements but situated within the real community that gave it value.

The system proved popular. Between 1956 and 1966, the proportion of local authorities using unimproved value rose from 64.2% to 76.1%. Over the same period, the use of capital value fell from 29.5% to 19.3%, while annual-value rating declined from 6.3% to 4.6%.

For much of the twentieth century, land-value rating was therefore not a marginal or eccentric policy. It was the dominant local-government practice.

The vote was kept in place for more than 130 years and was most likely to favour unimproved value because those living on cheap land further away outnumbered those in the city. Councils liked it too because they found with a more compact city, so their infrastructure spending was lower.

In 1959 Rolland O’Regan wrote six full page paper articles on the Rates and the Royal Commission Feb-Mar 1959. This Commission recommended Unimproved Rating only. By April 1960 Rolland O’Regan and Robert Keall were presenting a 24 page submission from the NZ League for the Taxation of Land Value to Parliament.

By 1967 a submission from the NZ Unimproved Value Rating Association (yes they keep changing their names, one more to go) to the Local Bills Committee of Parliament said, “Since 1944 there have been at least 120 polls to decide rating systems and 90 adopted rating on Unimproved Value.” At that stage many cities were not amalgamated and adjacent suburbs could have different rating systems.

In 1969 they were at it again, arguing that UV Rating means lower rates for over 80% of the population. This was about a Rating Bill and that “nobody had asked for”.

Why did capital value return?

From the mid-1980s, the trend began to reverse, particularly in larger urban areas. More councils moved towards capital-value rating, which includes both land and improvements.

Several factors encouraged this shift. Capital value was familiar to property owners because it resembled a market valuation. It also produced a broader tax base in places where houses and commercial buildings represented a large share of total property wealth.

The language changed too. In 1970, “land value” replaced “unimproved value” in valuation terminology. The change was more than cosmetic: it acknowledged that land value is not simply the price of a naturally untouched site. It includes the value of location, planning permissions, public infrastructure and surrounding development.

The Rating Powers Act 1988 and later the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002 “modernised the legal framework.” The 2002 Act gave councils flexible powers to set, assess and collect rates, including general rates and targeted rates.

Today, councils can use land value, capital value or annual value as the basis of rates, although councils may combine these with fixed charges and targeted rates. The system is therefore a mixture of historical inheritance and modern local-government finance.

Compact City or Sprawling City?

The connection between land taxation and urban form is often overlooked.

A compact city uses land more intensively. Homes, shops, workplaces and public transport are closer together. A sprawling city spreads infrastructure across a larger area, requiring more roads, pipes, wires and maintenance per household.

A 2024 Greater Wellington study examined Wellington City, the Hutt Valley, Porirua and the Kāpiti Coast as part of one functional urban area. Its preliminary modelling found that higher density generally lowers infrastructure costs per dwelling. The larger cost of roads and pipes in dense areas is offset by the number of households sharing that infrastructure. Proximity to employment and activity centres also reduces travel and the cost of providing transport.

This does not mean every high-density development is automatically good, or every peripheral settlement is wasteful. Local geography, the quality of services and residents’ preferences matter. But the broad economic point is clear: low-density growth often requires a large public investment to serve relatively few properties.

The rating system can either reinforce or resist this pattern.

A capital-value rate taxes buildings as well as land. If an owner develops a vacant site, adds a dwelling or improves an existing building, the property’s rating bill may rise. That can create a modest disincentive to build—especially when land is valuable and development is already costly.

A land-value rate does the opposite. It places the main charge on the site, whether or not the owner has developed it. The owner of a vacant central-city section pays according to the value of the location. The owner who builds apartments, a shop or a community facility does not face a corresponding penalty for making better use of the site.

This is the Georgist argument in contemporary urban form: tax land, not construction.

A land-value rating system would not, by itself, create a compact city. Planning rules, transport investment, housing finance, heritage protections, infrastructure capacity and public preferences all matter. But it could remove one obstacle to intensification and ensure that owners of valuable, well-serviced sites contribute more to the costs that make those sites valuable.

The unfinished argument

New Zealand’s history is unusual. It has experimented with national land taxes, progressive taxation, unimproved-value rating and local choice. It has preserved separate land and improvement valuations even after national land tax was abandoned.

That history gives us more than a historical curiosity. It offers a way to think about present choices.

If public investment raises land values, should the resulting gains flow entirely to private owners? If sprawling development imposes higher infrastructure costs, should those costs be spread evenly across a city? And if we want more affordable, connected and climate-resilient settlements, should the tax system reward building—or leaving valuable land idle?

Henry George came to Auckland for only a short visit. But the questions he brought with him have never really left New Zealand. A Wellington based organisation called Common Ground is once again lobbying council to reintroduce rates based on unimproved values.

What do economists say?

A majority of the 2010 twelve member Victoria University working group considered a low-rate land tax applied broadly across all land (including the family home) worthy of serious policy consideration, though it was not ultimately adopted by the National-led government of the time. It was chaired by Bob Buckle and on it were economist Gareth Morgan, the found of the Opportunity Party, economist Arthur Grimes and others.

Internationally, support is strong for an LV based tax as well. Here are a few quotes:

• The Financial Times: “In theory, it is not just an excellent tax but the best of all possible taxes. Once the initial valuations have been done, it is phenomenally easy to collect and all but impossible to avoid. It also discourages speculation and stops in its tracks the endless cycle of investment in land and property purely to rent it out. It promises no more property boom and bust. But, as it is not collected on any improvements made to land or to buildings on land, it does not discourage productive activity. Instead, it encourages people to bring idle land into use, to improve land they own and to be as productive as possible.”

• Mirrlees Review of the UK tax system published in 2011: “Taxing land ownership is equivalent to taxing an economic rent—to do so does not discourage any desirable activity. Land is not a produced input; its supply is fixed and cannot be affected by the introduction of a tax.”