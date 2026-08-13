From cereal fields to vineyards, orchards and vegetable plots, repeated heat and drought are reducing yields, damaging quality and pushing up the cost of food.

Europe’s 2026 summer has brought a succession of intense heatwaves, beginning unusually early and returning throughout June, July and August. Temperatures above 40°C have been recorded in several countries, while rainfall has remained well below average across large parts of the continent.

The danger is not simply one exceptionally hot afternoon. Repeated heatwaves, combined with depleted soil moisture, are disrupting the entire growing season. The European Commission’s Joint Research Centre reports that heat shortened the grain-filling period of winter crops, bringing harvests forward and reducing yield forecasts.

The effects are now being felt across agriculture, horticulture and fruit growing.

The grain harvest is shrinking

Cereals are among the most important crops affected. Wheat, barley and other grains need sufficient time after flowering to fill their seeds. Excessive heat accelerates maturity before the plants have accumulated their full potential yield.

The European Union and United Kingdom are expected to lose approximately 9 million tonnes of grain compared with earlier forecasts. The estimated value of the lost production is around €2 billion.

Summer crops have suffered particularly severe stress. Forecasts for EU grain maize and sunflower were reduced by approximately 6–7%, while maize in northern and central Italy was damaged by heat during flowering. In France, the maize crop may be the smallest in half a century.

The situation is also serious in Romania, where more than a million hectares of crops have reportedly been lost or severely damaged. Restrictions on irrigation have added to the pressure, leaving farmers unable to protect fields at the point when water is most needed.

These losses do not necessarily mean empty supermarket shelves. Europe can import food and draw on stored grain. But reduced production across several countries at once tightens markets, raises prices and increases dependence on imports at a time when other regions are also experiencing drought and heat.

And just yesterday we learnt that Kenya is importing one million 90kg bags of maize because its own crop had failed.

Britain’s fields are turning brown

The United Kingdom has not escaped the crisis. Parts of England and Wales have experienced prolonged dryness, falling reservoir levels and repeated heatwaves. The effects are increasingly visible in fields, orchards and market gardens.

The UK National Drought Group reported that farmers were harvesting cereals earlier than expected and warned that yields would be lower than anticipated. Spring barley has been particularly vulnerable because it entered critical growth stages with inadequate rainfall. Grass growth has also weakened, reducing the supply of forage for livestock.

Industry forecasts suggest that the 2026 UK harvest could be historically poor. Wheat, spring barley and oat production are all expected to fall, while oilseed crops are also under pressure. The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit estimated that losses could cost farmers hundreds of millions of pounds.

Horticultural growers face a different but equally serious problem. Vegetables such as broccoli have grown slowly or stopped growing during the hottest conditions. Some growers have struggled to irrigate crops because of water restrictions, while others have faced quality problems caused by heat stress.

Fruit trees are also vulnerable. Apples may stop growing when temperatures remain above 30°C, and growers have reported expectations of substantially lower fruit volumes. Heat can produce small fruit, premature ripening, sun damage and poor storage quality.

The result could be reduced supplies of British vegetables and fruit, higher prices and increased reliance on imports.

France’s fields and orchards are scorched

France has been one of the hardest-hit agricultural regions. The country’s maize crop is threatened by a combination of extreme heat and drought, with some analysts warning that production could be the lowest in 50 years.

The effects extend well beyond grain. France’s agriculture ministry reported serious losses in vegetable production, including the destruction of as much as half of some young carrot crops. Some hop fields suffered losses of up to 60%, while around one-fifth of fruit orchards were considered affected.

In the Loire region, blackcurrants were effectively cooked on the plant, producing an estimated 70% loss in a region responsible for about half of France’s production. The heat also damaged leaves, disrupted pollination, reduced milk production and placed poultry under severe stress.

This illustrates an important feature of climate damage: the losses are not confined to staple crops. Horticulture and fruit growing often have higher financial value per hectare, but they can be less able to withstand abrupt changes in temperature and water availability.

Italy: crops, vineyards and rice under pressure

Italy has endured repeated heatwaves, with temperatures above 40°C in parts of the centre and south. Water shortages and high temperatures are placing rice fields at risk, while maize, tomatoes, vegetables and fruit are suffering from heat stress and sunscald. Irrigation costs have risen as farmers use more water and fuel to keep crops alive.

The Po Valley, one of Europe’s important agricultural regions, is especially exposed. Fruit trees, vineyards and summer crops require water during precisely the period when rivers and reservoirs are under greatest pressure.

Heat can also cause fruit and vegetables to ripen too quickly. That creates a difficult market problem: produce may arrive all at once, be too small or sun-damaged, and have a shorter shelf life. Crops may be harvested early but still deliver lower quantities and poorer returns.

Wildfire has added another layer of destruction. In Sicily, fires have destroyed olive groves, eliminating not only the current harvest but also future production where trees have been badly damaged.

Greece: vineyards and olives face a harsher climate

Greece is confronting the combined effects of heat, drought and wildfire. Seven Greek islands declared drought emergencies in July, while water shortages affected farming and other local needs.

Santorini’s famous Assyrtiko vineyards provide a striking example. Grape production has fallen dramatically in recent years as low rainfall and extreme heat have intensified. Vines suffer from dried leaves, water stress and reduced fruit formation, threatening both wine production and the livelihoods connected to it.

Olive growing is also vulnerable. Very high temperatures can dry out pollen and interfere with fertilisation, while drought reduces the tree’s ability to support fruit development. Wildfires near Athens have burned farmland, and fires across the Mediterranean can destroy orchards that take years to replace.

Spain is badly affected

Reuters has reported, “Wearing headlamps and equipped with secateurs, workers at a winery northwest of Barcelona light up ​the vineyards before dawn and start picking grapes at ‌3 a.m., as the Catalonia region marks its earliest grape harvest on record due to the scorching summer heat.

At Gramona, a winery in the ​Anoia area, labourers have begun the harvest several weeks ​ahead of the traditional August dates.”

Heatwaves Put Europe’s Livestock Under Pressure

Europe’s 2026 heatwaves are affecting sheep, beef cattle, pigs and dairy cows through heat stress, inadequate pasture, water shortages and declining feed intake.

Sheep and beef cattle are suffering as grasslands dry out. In the Alps, streams and pasture have deteriorated so severely that some farmers brought cattle down from mountain grazing earlier than usual. Others have had to buy hay during summer, using winter feed stocks months ahead of schedule. Similar conditions threaten sheep, particularly in southern Europe, where a lack of shade, water and nutritious forage can cause weight loss, poor reproduction and higher mortality.

Beef cattle eat less during extreme heat, reducing weight gain and lowering the value of animals sent to slaughter. Heat stress can also impair fertility and weaken resistance to disease. Research indicates that cattle production is increasingly exposed to longer and more frequent heatwaves across Europe.

Dairy cows also reduce their feed intake and produce less milk. In Belgium, farmers reported cows standing rather than lying down, eating less and suffering reduced milk yields during the June heatwave.

Pigs cannot sweat effectively and are highly vulnerable in hot, humid conditions. Belgian farmers reported slower growth of approximately 150 grams per day, reducing meat output and increasing costs.

These pressures will feed through into higher prices for milk, meat and animal feed, while making livestock farming less financially secure.

Food resilience starts with water

The common factor linking Europe’s grain fields, vegetable plots, orchards and vineyards is water.

Heat increases evaporation and crop demand just as rivers, reservoirs and groundwater supplies are declining. Irrigation can save a crop in the short term, but it cannot compensate indefinitely for a drying climate.

The European Commission recommends improving soil organic matter, maintaining ground cover, reducing unnecessary cultivation, harvesting rainwater, diversifying crops and developing heat-tolerant varieties.

These measures will not prevent every failure. But they can slow the loss of soil moisture and give farms greater capacity to withstand extreme weather.

Europe’s 2026 heatwaves are therefore more than a warning about future harvests. They are a present food-security crisis—visible in smaller grain forecasts, damaged vegetables, scorched fruit, failing grass and threatened vineyards.

The question is no longer whether farming must adapt to a hotter climate. It is whether adaptation, water protection and emissions reduction can happen quickly enough to preserve affordable food and viable farms.