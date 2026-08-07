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Deirdre Kent's avatar
Deirdre Kent
6d

That is great news that quinoa and buckwheat are already being grown in Canterbury. Thanks Pat. There is a long way to go yet though...

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Steve Clougher's avatar
Steve Clougher
6d

avocados are a pretty good staple, much like coconuts in the islands.

Nothing wrong with developing cargo ships powered by sail. We don't have to go back to the ancient style.

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