We could grow lentils in New Zealand – it fixes nitrogen and reduces the need for fertiliser. Thanks to Pexels

New Zealand likes to tell itself a comforting story: we “feed 40 million people,” we grow mountains of dairy and meat, and we are therefore secure. But that story hides a more fragile reality. We export huge volumes of food, yet we import many of the staples that actually shape everyday diets and resilience, including nuts, beans, oats, barley, rye, wheat, tea, coffee, spices, lentils, and chickpeas. We also import nitrogen fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides. That gap matters, because food security is not just about how much food a country produces overall; it is about whether people can reliably access the right foods when global systems wobble.

For a country as exposed to shipping, fuel prices, and climate disruption as New Zealand, food security should no longer be treated as a side issue. It should become a cornerstone of our transition to a lower-energy economy. We need to reduce dependence on long, fragile supply chains and rebuild the local capacity that gives a small island nation real resilience.

Farming has changed to industrial farming

We need to reshape agriculture with fewer imported synthetic inputs, and stop ending up with polluted streams, lakes and groundwater.

The fact that 80% of our arable land is used to produce animal-based food is also problematic. Only 2% is used for horticulture. The overall evidence is that plant-based foods use less land, much less water and generate less pollution per unit of nutrition produced. And a large part of that pollution is emissions. As British Professor Paul Behrens has repeated,

“Agriculture is both a victim of climate change and one of its causes.”

Whereas during the 1950s we had many mixed farms in Canterbury with sheep, cattle and crops growing wheat, barley and oats mostly for humans, but by 2025 as dairy became the dominant land use the grain was used for animal feed.

The export boom, the import blind spot

We have a food system that is profitable but not necessarily resilient. We export vast quantities of dairy, meat, fruit, and processed foods, while importing much of the grain, pulses, nuts, and other plant-based food that supports household diets and food manufacturing. MPI notes that in the year to March 2023, food exports were worth $45.1 billion, while food imports were worth around $7.8 billion. New Zealand exports over 80 percent of food produced, which means the domestic market is not the priority in the way many people assume. Ironically, the milk powder we export is mostly used for making ultra processed foods, some of which we import back.

All this creates a paradox. We are a major food exporter, yet we rely on imports for a significant share of nutritious, shelf-stable foods. Research comparing exports and imports found that New Zealand’s exports are dominated by high-volume dairy and protein, while imports are dominated by grains and other foods like nuts.

That is a structural vulnerability, not just a trade pattern. If shipping is disrupted, oil prices spike, port access is delayed, or overseas harvests fail, our food system gets thinner very quickly. Over the last five months we have learnt what disrupted shipping feels like with the Strait of Hormuz closed.

From where do we import food?

Walk through any supermarket and you are taking a journey around the world.

Our coffee may come from Brazil, Vietnam or Colombia. Tea arrives from India, Sri Lanka, Kenya or China. Lentils often come from Canada or Australia. Chickpeas are sourced from Australia, Turkey or India. Dry beans come from China, Canada and the United States. Almonds are largely grown in California or Australia. Cashews originate from Vietnam, India and West Africa. Peanuts are imported from Australia, Argentina or China.

These countries are not immune to climate change. In fact, many are already experiencing severe impacts.

California has endured prolonged droughts, devastating wildfires and increasing pressure on irrigation water. Australia faces more frequent droughts and heatwaves. India alternates between crippling droughts and destructive floods linked to increasingly erratic monsoons. Brazil’s coffee-growing regions have suffered both frost and record-breaking heat, reducing harvests. Vietnam’s Mekong Delta is threatened by saltwater intrusion and changing rainfall patterns. East African tea-growing regions are experiencing shifting rainfall and rising temperatures.

Climate change is no longer a future risk. It is already reducing harvests, increasing price volatility and making global food supplies less predictable.

New Zealand is connected to every one of these climate risks through our shopping basket.

Peak oil, shipping, and the end of cheap distance

Food security cannot be separated from energy security. Modern trade assumes abundant cheap fuel, reliable shipping, functioning ports, and stable international finance. That assumption is becoming weaker. Whether one frames this as peak oil, energy transition, or simply the end of permanently cheap transport, the direction is the same: moving food around the world will become more expensive and more fragile.

New Zealand is especially exposed because we are geographically remote and deeply dependent on maritime transport. If fuel prices rise, shipping insurance tightens, global supply chains fragment, or a major route is disrupted, imported foods become costlier and less reliable. In that context, food security is not a technical farming issue. It is a strategic national survival issue.

The logical response is to shorten supply chains, reduce dependence on imported inputs, diversify domestic production, move towards a plant-rich diet and stop treating export growth as an unquestioned virtue. A resilient food system would value stability, nutrition, and access over sheer export volume.

What a resilient transition would look like

A lower-energy New Zealand would not try to replace every import with domestic production. That would be unrealistic and wasteful. But it would absolutely aim to grow more of the foods that are easiest to store, easiest to distribute, and most important for public nutrition. We need a land-use policy that prioritises food over low-value export expansion where appropriate.

New Zealand could clearly produce more. Parts of Canterbury, Marlborough, Hawkes Bay and Southland have suitable soils for many pulse crops. Lentils, chickpeas and several dry bean varieties could all be grown more widely if there were stronger market incentives. They also have significant benefits in crop rotations because, as legumes, they fix nitrogen and reduce the need for synthetic fertiliser.

There is a huge range of actions Government could take.

These include:-

· research and development in choosing suitable chickpea and lentil varieties suited to our conditions · grants for seed and establishment assistance in purchasing harvesting equipment · crop insurance against poor seasons · guaranteed purchasing by hospitals, schools, prisons, Defence Force, public institutions · Tax incentives e.g. accelerated depreciation, tax credits for introducing nitrogen fixing crops

The point is not self-sufficiency in a narrow nationalist sense. The point is resilience: the ability to feed people well when the world is less predictable, less energy-rich, and less forgiving.

A different measure of success

New Zealand has spent decades measuring success by export earnings. But export earnings do not fill empty shelves if supply chains are broken. They don’t protect us from overseas crop failures. And they don’t guarantee that people can afford nutritious food at home.

If we are serious about the future, food security should sit at the centre of economic planning. Not as an afterthought. Not as a rural sideline. As core infrastructure for a society learning to live with less energy, less distance, and less dependence on fragile global systems.

All this will lead to a saner relationship with the food we need to live.