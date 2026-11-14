Yesterday I collected tweets about a remarkable series of global disruptions. As reports accumulated, a disturbing question emerged: are we seeing the vulnerability of the technological systems on which modern civilisation depends?
While some events are verified by mainstream news, others are unsubstantiated social media claims. Separating the two is vital, yet a serious story remains.
Two extraordinary disruptions
On 12–13 November 2026, Microsoft suffered a major global outage affecting Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 services across more than 70 countries. Millions were affected, including businesses, health services, and British parliamentary accounts.
A website called Downdetector recorded over 130,000 US Outlook reports at the peak. Organisations lost access to email and essential administrative systems. Microsoft blamed server failures and load-management difficulties, finding no evidence of a cyberattack.
On 13 November, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop due to a telecommunications failure in the air traffic control network. Thousands of flights were disrupted; airborne planes landed safely, while departures halted until roughly 8.15 pm Eastern time. US officials pointed to telecommunications issues and ageing infrastructure rather than a deliberate attack.
These events remind us how quickly normal life can be interrupted when email, banking, and air travel stall.
Previous incidents in November
And these weren’t the only disruptions in November.
On November 2, the BBC reported that dozens of supermarkets across seven European countries were hit by a cyber-attack affecting their refrigerators and freezers.
Around 40 Delhaize supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were affected, while a smaller number of shops were hit in Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia and Finland.
On November 3 the Ueno Bank in Paraguay was put into “resolution” by the central bank, freezing $2.8 billion deposits and causing financial and political turmoil. The President, who had connections to the bank, was impeached and 27 bank executives were arrested.
On November 6 there was a technical system disruption in Japan. This affected over 3000 branch counters and ATMs for five and half hours.
Are the recent incidents connected?
Social media is rife with claims linking the Microsoft outage, the FAA shutdown, railway communications, Workday payroll systems, drone incursions at RAF bases, hacked freezers in Europe, bomb hoaxes, and emergency service disruptions. Some incidents are real; others are exaggerated or misattributed.
Currently, there is no reliable evidence of a coordinated international operation. Authorities attribute the Microsoft and FAA outages to distinct technical issues. However, our systems are deeply interconnected. When thousands of businesses and public services rely on the same provider, a single failure triggers international consequences. This vulnerability is built into the structure of our digital economy.
The undersea cable question
Growing tension around the Strait of Hormuz highlights physical vulnerabilities. On 23 October, Reuters reported that Iranian officials threatened to target undersea telecommunications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel launched further strikes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards specifically noted seven major internet cables passing through the Strait.
While submarine cables carry roughly 99% of international internet traffic, less than 1% of global bandwidth passes through Hormuz. An attack would severely disrupt Gulf nations without switching off the global internet.
Still, this threat proves our digital civilisation is physically vulnerable. Rather than floating invisibly in the air, the internet relies on ocean-floor cables, electricity grids, and data centres.
The concentration of power
Our dependence on a few tech giants—such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google—creates structural risk. On 13 November, Workday (a platform for HR, finance, and IT) experienced a disruption during backup system testing, locking employees at major firms like Walmart and Target out of workplace services. Again, this was a separate technical incident, not a coordinated attack.
Because so many organisations depend on identical providers, one failure spreads rapidly. We have prioritised efficiency and convenience over resilience and redundancy. Governments and citizens must ask what happens if several systems fail simultaneously—or deliberately.
What about November 17?
Alarming X posts claim a worldwide blackout is planned for 17 November, framing recent outages as the beginning. No credible evidence supports this.
Viral rumours also falsely claim the Pentagon and FBI jointly told global citizens to stockpile supplies. In reality, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino merely advised listeners on his late October 2026 podcast to store 30 days of food and water for potential cyberattacks or grid disruptions. Routine emergency preparedness is sensible, not proof of an imminent catastrophe.
Similarly, claims that Japan declared a state of emergency over one massive cyberattack are overstated; Japan announced an emergency cybersecurity programme following several incidents.
Likewise, the US ground stop was serious, not a global aviation shutdown suspending all flights to Europe or New Zealand.
The real warning
Without convincing evidence of orchestration, we should treat the Microsoft, FAA, and Workday failures as separate technical incidents. Yet there is a larger, more urgent connection. Modern civilisation relies on uninterrupted digital communications for banking, food distribution, hospitals, transport, energy, and trade—systems ordinary citizens cannot see or control.
By concentrating immense responsibility in a few private companies, our resilience has lagged behind our technological sophistication. A major cyberattack, power failure, undersea cable cut, or cascading technical glitches could have far-reaching consequences.
For an island nation like New Zealand, heavily reliant on international shipping, communications, and imported tech, this is critical. Governments must treat digital resilience with the same urgency as food, energy, and physical infrastructure security.
The vital question is not whether a global blackout occurs on 17 November, but why we have made ourselves so dependent on fragile systems—and how we ensure essential services survive when they fail.
We should not need a global catastrophe to value resilience.