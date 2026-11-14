Yesterday I collected tweets about a remarkable series of global disruptions. As reports accumulated, a disturbing question emerged: are we seeing the vulnerability of the technological systems on which modern civilisation depends? While some events are verified by mainstream news, others are unsubstantiated social media claims. Separating the two is vital, yet a serious story remains. Two extraordinary disruptions On 12–13 November 2026, Microsoft suffered a major global outage affecting Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 services across more than 70 countries. Millions were affected, including businesses, health services, and British parliamentary accounts. A website called Downdetector recorded over 130,000 US Outlook reports at the peak. Organisations lost access to email and essential administrative systems. Microsoft blamed server failures and load-management difficulties, finding no evidence of a cyberattack. On 13 November, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop due to a telecommunications failure in the air traffic control network. Thousands of flights were disrupted; airborne planes landed safely, while departures halted until roughly 8.15 pm Eastern time. US officials pointed to telecommunications issues and ageing infrastructure rather than a deliberate attack. These events remind us how quickly normal life can be interrupted when email, banking, and air travel stall. Previous incidents in November

And these weren’t the only disruptions in November.

On November 2, the BBC reported that dozens of supermarkets across seven European countries were hit by a cyber-attack affecting their refrigerators and freezers.

Around 40 Delhaize supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were affected, while a smaller number of shops were hit in Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia and Finland.