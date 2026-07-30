A friend recently told me that Richard Heinberg had died suddenly after a two week illness. I was shocked because he has been such an important figure in the Limits to Growth movement and has written so much on the topic. Richard was Senior Fellow of Post Carbon Institute for nearly twenty years and was the author of 14 books.

He came to New Zealand for a Living Economies Conference where he spoke on energy, the economy with a money system that requires growth. He was prominent on the topic of peak oil. I remember him playing the violin at a party too.

I looked through my books and found several including one called The End of Growth 2011. It seems that Richard really understood the growth imperative. He also understood the need to argue against the illusion of green growth.

A second writer who understood the growth imperative is Jason Hickel. There is a memorable chapter in his 2020 book More is Less called Will Technology Save Us? I wholeheartedly recommend it for the best explanation of why complete transition to renewables is just a dream, and the best explanation of why green growth won’t save us.

P141 in that chapter has two excellent illustrations so I reproduce them now. He has just explained that we are going to run out of key minerals. He says it is going to exacerbate an already existing crisis of overextraction.

“Take silver for instance. Mexico is home to the Peñasquito mine, one of the biggest silver mines in the world. Covering nearly 40 square miles, the operation is staggering in its scale: a sprawling open-cast complex ripped into the mountains, flanked by two waste dumps each a mile long, and a tailings dam full of toxic sludge held back by a wall that’s seven miles around and as high as a 50 storey sky-scraper. This mine will produce 11,000 tons of silver in 10 years before its reserves, the biggest in the world, are gone. To transition the global economy to renewables, we need to Commission up to 130 more minds on the scale of Peñasquito. Just for silver.”

“Llithium is another ecological disaster. It takes 500,000 gallons of water to produce a single ton of lithium. Even at present levels of extraction this is causing real problems. In the Andies, where most of the world’s lithium is located, mining companies are burning through the water tables and leaving farmers with nothing to irrigate the crops. Many have had no choice but to abandon their land altogether. Meanwhile, chemical leaks from lithium mines have poisoned rivers from Chile to Argentina, Nevada to Tibet, killing of whole freshwater ecosystems. The lithium boom has barely started and it’s already a catastrophe.”

Remember these two examples were written six years ago.

Hickel also reminds us that emissions are only one part of the crisis. If we had more renewables, we would raze more forests, trawl more fish, mine more mountains, build more roads, expand industrial farming and send more waste to landfill. Switching to clean energy will do nothing to slow down all these other forms of ecological breakdown. He spends the last three pages of that chapter explaining that we can’t decouple GDP growth from resource use. He cites three big studies showing absolute decoupling is not possible on a global scale because resource use and energy use keep going up. Nor will increased efficiency save us because of Jevons Paradox.

“The problem we face doesn’t have to do with technology. The problem has to do with growth. Over and over again, we see that the growth imperative wipes out all the gains our best technology delivers.”

Hickel finishes the chapter by addressing the politics of all this.

“What is striking about all of this is that people are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to justify the continued pursuit of economic growth. Whenever there appears to be a conflict between ecology and growth, economists and politicians opt for the latter and try every more creative ways to get reality to conform to it.”

Nowhere is this more evident than New Zealand where the NZ First Party proposes spending $1 billion searching for fossil fuels when the last time anything significant was discovered was in 2006. As for the UK, Donald Trump stated that Andy Burnham told him he plans to open up North Sea production, contrasting with the previous administration.

Green growth was and is a pipe dream.

Absolute, sustained decoupling of GDP from both emissions and resource use at the global scale remains limited.

Other notable authors criticising green growth are Tim Jackson, Kate Raworth, Herman Daly, William Rees, Vaclav Smil, Nate Hagens and Simon Michaux.