Deirdre’s Substack

Deirdre’s Substack

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New Zealand Energy
Jul 30

Thanks Deirdre, this passage made me think of Joesph Tainter’s thoughts on diminishing returns on complexity - “The problem we face doesn’t have to do with technology. The problem has to do with growth. Over and over again, we see that the growth imperative wipes out all the gains our best technology delivers.”

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Phil Shane
Jul 30

Yes, these are great books as an intro for everyone (including Politicians). But they are still aligned to maintaining Modernity which is ending – sorry environmentalists. I recommend the book “Hospicing Modernity” by Vanessa Machado de Oliveira. She offers some great thinking experiments.

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