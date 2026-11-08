For most of us, economic growth feels like a law of nature. We expect the future to be bigger, richer, more technologically advanced and more prosperous than the present. Politicians promise growth; markets, pensions and government budgets assume it will continue. We have just suffered a long election in New Zealand where politicians have promised growth.

But what if growth is the exception, not the rule?

I got a real shock when listening to this Frankly episode, “7 Ways Growth Ends”. In it, systems thinker Hagens challenges one of modern society’s deepest assumptions. Instead of asking how much more growth we can achieve, he asks what might happen if the era of sustained economic growth is approaching its limits. He emphasises financial markets will be the first to tell us endless growth is over.

Growth: the historical anomaly

For most of human history, material living standards changed slowly, despite the rise and fall of civilisations and empires.

Only in the last few hundred years did something unprecedented happen. Fossil fuels, industrialisation and technological innovation allowed humanity to unlock enormous stores of concentrated energy. Coal, oil and natural gas gave modern civilisation access to millions of years of stored solar energy.

Hagens argues that this energy windfall made modern economic growth possible. Growth is not primarily monetary; it is biophysical, requiring energy, materials, land, water and functioning ecosystems.

Money can expand much faster than these physical foundations. That creates a dangerous gap. We can’t print energy or pollinators or clean air. And we have used up the easiest oil.

The Wile E. Coyote economy

Hagens uses the familiar image of Wile E. Coyote running off a cliff. For a moment he keeps moving through the air, apparently defying gravity. Only when he looks down does he fall.

The modern economy, he suggests, may be doing something similar. Financial markets, debt and monetary systems can create the appearance of continued growth even while the physical foundations supporting it are weakening.

Governments, companies and households accumulate claims on future wealth: bonds, loans, mortgages, pension promises and share valuations. They can be honoured only if tomorrow’s economy produces enough goods and services. During the fossil-fuel era, expanding energy supplies made that assumption seem reasonable.

But central banks can create money and banks can create credit; but neither can create new oil fields, fertile soil, freshwater or a stable climate. If energy and resources become harder to obtain, more economic effort may be needed simply to maintain existing systems. The result could be stagnation, inflation, debt crises and declining living standards.

Hagens calls attention to a situation humanity has never experienced before: one tightly connected global economy riding a vast pulse of non-renewable, ancient stored energy and behaving as though expansion can continue indefinitely.

Seven ways growth might end

The pathways are not mutually exclusive; several could occur together. We are beginning to see varieties of all seven right now.

1. Financial claims outgrow physical reality – biophysical musical chairs

This is the underlying tension. Financial promises continue to accumulate, but the energy and resources needed to deliver the goods and services behind them may no longer grow at the same rate. We keep papering over the gaps. The adjustment might be gradual, through stagnation and inflation, or sharper, through defaults and financial crises. One day there won’t be a chair. People may slowly discover that the future growth assumed by pensions, budgets and markets is no longer available. We are left with more infrastructure, data centres and wind turbines than is actually needed.

2. World war

The global economy depends on trust, trade and cooperation between countries. If those relationships break down, conflict between major powers could disrupt trade and essential supplies. In the most extreme scenario, the use of nuclear weapons could devastate societies and bring economic activity to a halt. War can destroy the networks on which modern production depends.

3. Society tears itself apart from below

When the economic surplus shrinks while inequality persists, people may feel cheated and lose faith in institutions. If living standards stagnate and some groups continue to prosper while others struggle, anger can turn into protest and social breakdown. Hagens points to the pressure that financial markets can place on governments, including over public spending and pensions. When people believe the system no longer works for them, “burning it down” can seem reasonable.

4. Governments try to hold everything in place by force

Governments may respond from above, tightening rules, increasing surveillance, restricting media and suppressing dissent in an effort to preserve order. Turkey is an example. But coercion cannot create the energy or resources needed for growth. Attempts to maintain control while the economy stagnates may deepen public resentment and weaken confidence in the currency and institutions.

5. Ecological limits are reached

This pathway becomes more certain as environmental pressures intensify. Climate change and extreme weather can reduce crop yields, alter water supplies and make some regions harder to insure or inhabit. Falling aquifers, declining pollinators, biodiversity loss, soil depletion and water stress all undermine the living systems on which economic activity depends.

There are also limits to essential materials. Phosphorus, for example, comes from a relatively small number of mines which are now not refilling; unlike an annual crop, those deposits do not replenish on a human timescale. The economy cannot be separated from the natural systems that sustain it.

6. External shocks

Some events could have enormous consequences: a major solar flare, large volcanic eruptions or the arrival of a big rock from space. The danger is magnified by dependence on tightly optimised systems with little spare capacity.

A major shock could fry transformers and satellites, interrupt transport, supply chains or food distribution. Growth could falter because essential systems stop functioning, rather than because a particular resource has run out.

7. Everything else

Finally, a pandemic, a cyber war or fertiliser failure. Shortage of sulphur or quartz. Failures can spread through the connections between systems. An energy shortage may raise prices and fuel inflation. It has already! Inflation can contribute to social unrest; unrest can weaken political institutions; political instability can discourage investment and make the original economic problem worse.

Energy, finance, government, transport, digital infrastructure, food systems and the natural environment are deeply interdependent. A disturbance that might once have remained local can now travel rapidly through global networks. Several smaller stresses may reinforce one another until the system can no longer absorb shocks.

Beyond collapse narratives

The seven pathways look different, but they share a common theme: the tension between expectations of endless expansion and the finite physical world. A1 shows up behind several of these and speeds them up. Monetary claims tethered to available energy is the key. Although we are innovative, we can’t substitute our way out net energy itself.

Hagens recognises the benefits of innovation, but technology itself requires energy, materials and functioning ecosystems. Efficiency helps, but does not remove the need for physical inputs.

Nor is Hagens claiming to know exactly when or how growth will end. His point is that societies should think seriously about a future where growth has ended.

That means building resilience: strengthening local communities and social trust, restoring ecosystems, reducing dependence on fragile supply chains and reconsidering what we mean by prosperity. GDP and consumption alone are poor measures of whether people are secure, healthy or living well.

For generations, our institutions have been built on the assumption that tomorrow will be materially larger than today. If that assumption no longer holds, those institutions will need to change.

Perhaps the central question is no longer how to accelerate growth, but how to adapt wisely to its limits. The task is to build communities and systems capable of living well through change.

As I watch the ongoing protests in France and other European countries, as I review the headings of my previous substack articles, it all seems very logical. Would-be politicians during our New Zealand elections have all happily predicted economic growth and the words energy or oil or diesel have been scarcely mentioned.

I note our NZ real economic growth is declining. Before the pandemic it was usually 3% but in 2023 it was 1.81%, in 2024 0.81% and in 2015 0.46%. The growth per capita is worse. Over ten years it is only 7%.

So I am grateful to have such a wise former Wall St trader to turn to like Nate Hagens.