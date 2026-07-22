Deirdre’s Substack

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Jack Santa Barbara's avatar
Jack Santa Barbara
Jul 23

The issue we face isn't how to decarbonize these four pillars, but first to ask if we really need what they produce. We dont need more roads and buildings, nor artificial fertilizers, etc. Secondly, we should be exploring how to meet what needs we have for some of the services these "pillars" have provided with renewable resources ( eg. wood for buildings, recycling waste for fertilizer, etc). Keep in mind that population decline is coming, as well as resource constraints of all kinds. Also keep in mind that we already are in a serious state of advanced ecological overshoot and need to reduce our demands on natural systems by at least 70% globally (so it has to be even higher for "developed" (read "overconsuming") countries like NZ). Relying on renewable resources has to decline to a rate below the rate at which those resources regenerate ( or we continue to be unsustainable). None of these pillars can be sustainable because they all involve non-renewable resources.

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Phil Malpas's avatar
Phil Malpas
Jul 22

Agree with all, but I now think that nothing will change while our present political system of coalition domination remains. We need a citizens referendum ?

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