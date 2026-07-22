NZ First recently announced it wants to spend $1 billion dollars searching for oil and gas. That made me think how desperate politicians are becoming to deny peak oil and how much they want economic growth. They know that a billion dollars has already been spent looking for fossil fuels to no avail and the last significant find around New Zealand was in 2006. They know that economic growth and total energy are closely correlated. They know how vital energy is. Yes politicians are increasingly desperate for economic growth. Larry Blair in his excellent substack piece discovered a graph on the MBIE website revealing our total energy supply has been steadily declining since 2019. No wonder we are not getting much economic growth. In 2024 the economy declined. In 2025 it only increased 0.18%.

The second piece of recent news was that the coalition government was to give $60 million to Fletchers’-owned Golden Bay Cement works to save it from closing down its Northland factory. Fletchers is one of NZ’s biggest companies. It made me think about the four pillars of civilisation In terms of physical materials and infrastructure, modern industrial civilization relies on four indispensable products:

Cement: The foundational material for virtually all urban infrastructure, concrete enables the construction of durable buildings, dams, and transit systems.

Steel: The most widely used metal in the world, valued for its strength and versatility in construction, transportation, and manufacturing.

Plastics: Essential for modern life, heavily utilised in manufacturing, healthcare, and safety equipment.

· Ammonia: The basis of synthetic fertilisers, which is vital for the global food supply and sustaining the massive populations of today’s civilizations. Cement is one of those four pillars. A discussion on RNZ and subsequent interviews revealed that there are few objections to this corporate welfare. This wouldn’t have happened twenty years ago. They discussed the possibility of helping the steel industry.

All motorways depend on cement

Cement requires heating limestone to around 1,450°C in large kilns.

Iron production in blast furnaces requires temperatures of around 2,000°C.

Plastics begin with oil or natural gas, which must be refined and chemically processed.

Ammonia production uses the Haber–Bosch process, operating at high temperatures and pressures.

Historically, this energy has come almost entirely from

Cement uses coal, petroleum coke or gas for kiln heat.

Ironmaking uses coke , made from metallurgical coal, which also acts as a chemical reducing agent.

Plastics are made largely from hydrocarbons obtained from crude oil and natural gas.

Ammonia uses natural gas both as fuel and as the source of hydrogen.

This makes all four industries difficult to decarbonise.

Cement: about 7–8% of CO₂ emissions.

Iron and steel: about 7–9% .

Plastics: about 3–4% .

Ammonia: about 1–2%.

Combined, these industries are responsible for roughly

Limestone is converted into clinker, releasing CO₂.

Iron oxide is reduced to metallic iron.

Hydrocarbons are cracked and polymerised into plastics.

Nitrogen and hydrogen are combined to form ammonia.

Each process requires considerable energy because strong chemical bonds must be broken and new ones formed.

Cement provides concrete for buildings, roads, bridges and dams.

Iron and steel provide structural materials, machinery, railways and vehicles.

Plastics are found in electronics, medical equipment, packaging, textiles and countless manufactured goods.

Ammonia provides most nitrogen fertiliser, supporting roughly half of global food production.

Every advanced economy depends on continuous production of these materials.

low-clinker cements,

hydrogen-based steelmaking,

bio-based plastics,

green ammonia made using renewable electricity.

These technologies are promising but generally remain more expensive or are limited by the availability of low-cost clean energy.

Limestone becomes cement.

Iron ore becomes iron.

Oil and gas become plastics.

Nitrogen from the air becomes ammonia.

In each case, humanity is using energy—predominantly from fossil fuels—to create materials that nature does not readily provide in usable forms.

Warning signs that other pillars may be endangered

During the Iran war we have seen a few problems with a certain type of resin, a product from oil that seals pipes. Fletcher Building’s plastic pipe manufacturer is Iplex. In March and April 2026 it warned customers that supplies of polyethylene (PE) and PVC pipes would be constrained because of global shortages of plastic resin. The warning continues now. The resin is derived from naphtha, a product of oil refineries.

The same resin shortage delayed the rollout of new council wheelie bins in several parts of New Zealand because manufacturers could not obtain enough high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin. Councils were told that the specialist HDPE resin used to mould the bins was in short supply owing to global oil supply-chain constraints.

I guess it won’t be long before we watch the government subsidise our steelworks.