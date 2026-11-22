Large copper mine. Copper is essential for electrification of transport yet…..

“The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us,” warned UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the recent COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, adding that “fossil fuels must go the way of the dinosaurs, but that won’t happen on its own”. Meanwhile, UN climate chief Simon Stiell reminded delegates that “the political costs of fossil fuel dependency are unforgiving”. While a large proportion of the world remains committed to transitioning away from fossil fuels, the scale of the challenge is far larger than public discussion acknowledges.

The debate is frequently framed as a battle between climate advocates and fossil fuel defenders. In reality, the greatest obstacle is neither politics nor denial—it is physics, infrastructure, and material reality. Modern civilisation was built around oil, coal, and natural gas over more than a century. They are not merely fuels; they are the foundation stones of global trade, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and chemistry. Replacing them means rebuilding much of the industrial world while keeping the lights on and hopefully feeding eight billion people.

We Use Oil For Far More Than Fuel

Many people equate oil with petrol and diesel, yet it is embedded throughout modern life. Industry groups estimate over 6,000 everyday products are made from oil derivatives, with broader petrochemical counts exceeding 70,000 applications. Oil contributes to plastics, synthetic fabrics, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, paints, adhesives, packaging, detergents, electronics, fertilisers, pesticides, asphalt, and lubricants—from smartphones and keyboards to hospital IV bags and running shoes.

While some items can transition to recycled materials, bioplastics, or alternative feedstocks, others will prove far harder and costlier to substitute at scale. A successful transition is not simply about replacing fuel tanks with batteries; it requires replacing an entire industrial ecosystem, or learning to live with less.

The “Easy” Part: Electricity Generation

Encouragingly, parts of the transition are progressing rapidly. Solar and wind power are now among the cheapest forms of electricity generation globally, often commercially competitive without subsidies. Battery costs have fallen dramatically, heat pumps are replacing gas heating, and electric passenger cars continue to gain market share.

Electricity generation is the low-hanging fruit. As coal and gas power stations retire, low-carbon alternatives can increasingly replace them. However, electricity accounts for only a fraction of humanity’s total energy consumption.

The Difficult Part: Heavy Transport

Diesel reveals the true complexity of decarbonisation. It moves freight trains, drives massive mining trucks, and powers construction machinery, agricultural equipment, fishing fleets, backup generators, and cargo ships.

While battery-powered city buses—already operating across New Zealand cities like Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin—delivery vans, and some short-haul trucks make economic sense, heavy sectors remain stubbornly difficult to decarbonise. Long-haul trucking, aviation, ocean shipping, large-scale mining, and military logistics require immense energy.

Batteries become prohibitively heavy as energy demands rise, hydrogen faces severe storage, cost, and efficiency hurdles, and synthetic fuels require massive amounts of electricity to produce. Transforming these sectors will be expensive and slow.

The Mining Paradox

Moving away from fossil fuels depends heavily on extracted materials, creating a major paradox: building renewable systems requires dramatically expanding mining. Copper is essential for grids and motors, while nickel, lithium, manganese, graphite, cobalt, aluminium, and rare earths are vital for batteries and turbines.

Geologist Simon Michaux argues that many transition scenarios underestimate these physical requirements, concluding that current global reserves and mining capacity cannot support a straightforward one-for-one replacement of fossil-fuel infrastructure. He warns that the current plan is incomplete and will require mining, recycling, alternative technologies, and reduced resource consumption.

Even critics who note that reserves grow through innovation and exploration, acknowledge that scaling production fast enough is increasingly difficult. New mines often take 10 to 20 years to permit and build, ore grades are declining, environmental and community opposition is rising, and supply chains face growing geopolitical risks. Replacing fossil fuels does not eliminate resource constraints; it changes their nature.

What Happens to Refineries?

Fewer petrol and diesel vehicles will not automatically eliminate oil refineries, which function as giant hydrocarbon factories producing petrochemicals alongside fuels. Because refining a barrel of crude oil naturally yields a basket of products, declining fuel demand creates a dilemma for refiners: what happens to unwanted petrol and diesel fractions? Some may become chemical feedstocks or get exported, while others lose value. Ironically, the transition could leave the industry with a surplus of fuel, forcing refineries to evolve into chemical producers.

A More Realistic Transition

Both enthusiasts and sceptics often assume there is a simple answer, yet the transition will inevitably be messy. Some sectors will electrify quickly, while others will rely on biofuels, synthetic fuels, hybrids, or expanded nuclear power. Material efficiency and recycling must grow, certain forms of consumption may need to decline, and entire industries will require redesigning.

Historically, energy transitions take decades. Fossil fuels will not end because we run out of oil, but gradually as alternatives become more practical and competitive. As Nate Hagens notes, humanity has relied on a “carbon pulse”—a one-time inheritance of ancient stored sunlight compressed over millions of years and burned in a few centuries. Replacing that dense, reliable foundation while maintaining living standards and political stability is one of history’s greatest engineering challenges. This calls for humility, not abandoning climate goals.

An Honest Conversation About What Comes Next

It is no surprise that concepts like degrowth and Nate Hagens’ The Great Simplification have gained traction. Moving away from fossil fuels is essential to prevent catastrophic climate damage, but wishing for a transition will not erase physical obstacles.

We need serious discussion regarding mineral availability, extraction energy, industrial timelines, mining’s environmental toll, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Ultimately, the most useful question is not just how to generate enough renewable electricity, but how to organise a society that requires less energy and fewer materials while ensuring everyone has what they need. The transition is not merely a technological project—it is an economic and social transformation that will be far harder than most politicians are prepared to admit.