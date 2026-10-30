When you block blue light at night it can look golden In September I heard Sunday Morning RNZ host Jim Mora interview a doctor called Martin Moore-Ede on the harmful effects of blue light at night. I was intrigued, so I ordered the book and have subsequently listened to other interviews with him on YouTube etc. For most of human history, our days were governed by the rising sun and our nights by darkness. Today, that ancient rhythm has been replaced by a world illuminated around the clock. Streetlights glow through bedroom windows, LEDs illuminate our homes, and screens accompany many of us right up until bedtime. While electric light has brought undeniable benefits, an increasing body of research suggests that artificial light at night may be carrying a significant biological cost. In The Light Doctor, circadian scientist Dr. Martin Moore-Ede argues that light should be treated not merely as a convenience, but as a fundamental health factor, as important as food, air, and water. Drawing on decades of research into the body’s biological clock, he contends that modern lighting environments are profoundly misaligned with human biology.

Our bodies have internal clocks

At the centre of this issue is the circadian system, the internal timekeeping network that regulates sleep, hormone production, metabolism, immune function, and countless other physiological processes. This system evolved under a predictable pattern: bright daylight during waking hours and darkness at night. Artificial light, particularly blue-rich LED lighting and electronic screens, disrupts that pattern. One of the best-documented effects is the suppression of melatonin, a hormone released in darkness that helps coordinate sleep and circadian timing. Research summarised by Harvard Health notes that even relatively dim nighttime light can interfere with melatonin production and circadian rhythms, while blue wavelengths are especially potent in producing this effect. The consequence is not simply poorer sleep.

Could poor lighting contribute to chronic disease?

Scientists increasingly view circadian disruption as a whole-body phenomenon. When the brain receives signals suggesting it is daytime long after sunset, biological systems become desynchronised. Sleep quality declines, hormone timing shifts, and metabolic processes may become impaired. Harvard researchers have noted associations between nighttime light exposure, inadequate sleep, and increased risks of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression. Perhaps the most concerning evidence comes from cancer research. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization, has classified night shift work as “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A). The agency cited evidence linking circadian disruption associated with night work to increased risks of cancers including breast, prostate, colon, and rectal cancers. It suggests that persistent disruption of the body’s natural light-dark cycle may have long-term health consequences, particularly when exposure is severe and chronic.

Some extracts from the book

P14. “In 2000, only about 20% of the population of Botswana had access to electricity, and the breast cancer incidence rate was near the base rate of 20 cases per 100,000 women per year. By 2020, electricity had reached 70% of the Botswana population, and we can expect the rate of new breast cancer cases to climb sharply.” P16. “Breast cancer incidence rates remained relatively flat in the USA until 1970, while electric lights were mostly incandescent bulbs with low blue content. But then breast cancer diagnosis rates shot up more than four-fold over the next 40 years from 1970 to 2014, as blue-rich fluorescent lights were widely introduced, and America converted to a twenty-four-hour society where more than 20% of the population worked night shifts under these blue-rich fluorescent lights.” P20. “The 2.1million new breast cases currently diagnosed each year on the planet gives us a worldwide average breast cancer diagnosis rate of 75 per 100,000.” I was also amazed to learn that such a large proportion of people sleep with the light on. So they have higher rates of breast cancer, prostate cancer, diabetes and heart disease. From an interview with Dr Moore-Ede: “If you are exposed to blue light in the evening, it creates insulin resistance. Your cells think it is daytime and do not process glucose as well, so blood sugar and insulin levels climb. And all that leads to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and psychiatric disorders.” I was also intrigued to learn that blue light at night makes you hungry, hence the obesity issue. And I didn’t know that red light helps heal wounds or that so many people slept with their light on! Our lights have been designed for energy efficiency Moore-Ede argues that modern society has largely ignored the biological realities. In The Light Doctor, he points out that lighting technologies have historically been designed for brightness, energy efficiency, cost, and visual performance, with relatively little consideration given to their biological effects. According to Moore-Ede, modern indoor environments often expose people to insufficient natural daylight during the day and excessive biologically stimulating light at night. The result is what he describes as a form of “circadian malnutrition,” in which the body’s timing system receives the wrong signals at the wrong times. There is broad scientific agreement that light plays a crucial role in regulating circadian rhythms and that nighttime exposure to bright, blue-enriched light can delay sleep and alter biological timing. A 2023 scientific consensus paper involving hundreds of researchers concluded that lighting should support healthy circadian rhythms.

So what can individuals do?

The emerging evidence suggests that health-friendly lighting is less about avoiding light altogether and more about restoring natural patterns:

Seek bright natural daylight, especially in the morning.

Limit screen use close to bedtime.

Dim household lighting after sunset.

Keep bedrooms as dark as practical during sleep.

Above all, reduce exposure to bright artificial light in the evening. This is quite a challenge, as sometimes you don’t control the lighting. The book describes how they have managed to make light bulbs that block blue light at night and bulbs that automatically change from day to night according to your circadian rhythm.

The websites he suggests to use are soraa.com for automatically-changing lights and korrus.com. Moore-Ede also has a website, a substack (only for paying subscribers!), a LinkedIn page.

What has happened in New Zealand so far?

A websearch discovered there are at least five scientists working on the issue here. They are from Anaesthesiology in Auckland, Sleep/Wake Research Centre at Massey University, the Dept of Psychological Medicine and an astronomy professor in Canterbury.

Summary

These recommendations are remarkably simple. Yet they reflect the reality that our biology remains largely adapted to environmental conditions that shaped humans for thousands of generations.