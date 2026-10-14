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Deirdre Kent
Oct 15

And of course the Nepal landslides, all three of them, are spectacular events. I learned yesterday that climate change is advancing at double the rate that it was 30 years ago.

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The Kind Perspective
Oct 15

I started researching the Texas floods wondering why people hadn’t been warned. Then I learned warnings had been issued, and the story got more disturbing. I wrote about why “we sent an alert” isn’t enough.

https://thekindperspective.substack.com/p/who-heard-the-warning?r=5gwejr&utm_medium=ios

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