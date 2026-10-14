Above: Storm wreaks havoc in Santiago

Ten days of reports from around the world reveal a disturbing pattern of floods, droughts, landslides and coastal inundation. These are not distant warnings about what might happen one day. They are reports of what people are experiencing now.

For ten days, I have been collecting posts from X, formerly Twitter, describing extreme weather events around the world. I wanted to see what was happening beyond the headlines that briefly catch our attention before we move on to the next story.

The result is alarming.

From Spain to Thailand, from Chile to Morocco, from Chile to Guatemala, from the United States to South America, the reports describe torrents of water sweeping away cars, mudslides burying roads, hospitals filling with floodwater and homes threatened by the sea. Elsewhere, the problem is the opposite: rain that fails to arrive, soils drying out and crops struggling.

One has to be careful. These posts are not a scientific survey, and not every event has been independently verified. Nor can we attribute every storm or flood directly to climate change. But the collection offers a disturbing snapshot of the kinds of disruption that climate scientists have warned us to expect as the planet warms.

When streets become rivers

Spain appears repeatedly in my collection.

In Madrigueras, southeast of Madrid, violent storms brought flash flooding so powerful that muddy torrents swept cars through the streets. One report described 79 rescues and five people missing. In nearby Burrows, 140 millimetres of rain reportedly fell in just three hours.

Another report from Xerta, southwest of Barcelona, described more than 40 millimetres falling in half an hour. Firefighters rescued 18 people trapped by rising water.

These are not simply inconveniences caused by a wet afternoon. When large amounts of rain fall in a very short time, drains, rivers and the land itself may be unable to cope. Water rushes downhill, carrying vehicles, trees, mud and debris with it.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. In Guatemala, reports described 82.5 to 85 millimetres of rain falling in a single hour. In Morocco, flash floods killed four people in the Chichaoua province, including a toddler, a young woman and two teenage boys. Homes and shops were damaged, roads and bridges washed away, and more than 200 sheep carried off.

In Chile, floodwaters swept vehicles through streets around Santiago, while landslides damaged homes and forced evacuations. In Thailand, widespread flooding reportedly affected more than 2.6 million people, with 40 deaths reported. Industrial disruption followed, including the suspension of operations at Toyota and Honda plants.

A flood does not stop at the edge of a river. It can disable transport, close workplaces, destroy livestock, interrupt supply chains and leave families without homes.

Even hospitals are not safe

Some of the most disturbing reports concern hospitals.

In Baja California, Mexico, flooding associated with Tropical Storm Rachel reportedly affected Ensenada General Hospital, trapping patients and medical staff. Another report described water filling hospital corridors and rooms, with staff helping patients through floodwater after the power failed.

In Santiago, Chile, footage reportedly showed a hospital flooded during the severe weather.

Hospitals are places we expect to remain functional when disaster strikes. But they depend on electricity, clean water, transport, communications and staff being able to reach work. When floods undermine those systems, the very institutions people depend on for protection become vulnerable.

This is what makes extreme weather a threat to the resilience of an entire society, not merely a collection of damaged buildings.

A river becomes a monster

South America supplied another extraordinary example.

At Iguazú Falls, on the border between Argentina and Brazil, torrential rain sent the Iguazú River surging. Reports in my collection put its flow at more than 12,000 cubic metres of water per second — many times its normal rate. Tourist access and walkways were closed because of the force of the water.

Downstream in Paraguay, heavy rainfall led authorities to open the gates of the Yacyretá and Itaipu dams. The town of Ituzaingó, in Argentina, was placed on maximum alert.

In Paraguay, rising levels of the Paraná River led to evacuations and the deployment of the military, with at least 100 homes reportedly affected.

These events illustrate how extreme rainfall can have consequences far beyond the place where it falls. Rivers cross borders. Dams, roads, farms and towns are connected. A single episode of severe weather can become a regional emergency.

Drought is the other side of the story

It is tempting to think of climate disruption simply as more rain and bigger floods. But my collection also records severe dryness.

In Serbia, Negotin reportedly received just four millimetres of rain between 1 August and 3 October, compared with an average of around 100 millimetres. Kikinda had received 220 millimetres since the beginning of the year, against an average of about 490 millimetres by September.

France, meanwhile, was reported to be experiencing soil moisture levels below those recorded during previous droughts.

Floods and droughts may seem contradictory. They are not. A warmer climate intensifies the water cycle in different ways in different places. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, contributing to heavier downpours when conditions are right. Other regions can experience prolonged dry spells, greater evaporation and depleted soil moisture.

The consequences for agriculture are obvious. Too much water can destroy a crop; too little can prevent it from growing. Food production becomes harder to plan, and the risks to farmers, consumers and food prices increase.

The sea is coming closer

My collection also includes reports from California, where unusually high tides flooded streets and properties on Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula. Powerful waves damaged homes on the Long Beach Peninsula, leaving some buildings at risk of falling into the ocean.

Some of this flooding was associated with exceptionally high tides. The important point is that high tides, storm conditions and rising sea levels can combine to increase coastal risks.

A home that once seemed safely above the water may become vulnerable when several factors coincide. And no amount of wealth guarantees immunity: even multimillion-dollar beachfront properties can be exposed.

For New Zealand, with so many people and assets concentrated around the coast, this is not a remote concern.

We were warned. What now?

The lesson from these ten days is not that every weather disaster can be blamed on climate change. Establishing the influence of climate change on a particular event requires scientific analysis. The lesson is that the world is experiencing the kinds of hazards that a warming climate can intensify, and that our communities are often poorly prepared for their consequences.

We cannot prevent every flood, drought or storm. But we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect wetlands and forests, improve drainage, reconsider development in flood-prone areas and prepare essential services for disruption.

We also need to question the assumption that economic growth can continue indefinitely while the natural systems on which it depends become increasingly unstable.

My ten-day collection is not a comprehensive scientific record. It is a window onto a world in which disaster is repeatedly interrupting ordinary life.

Each post is a place, a community and a set of people trying to cope with something frightening and often destructive. Seen together, they invite us to stop treating these events as isolated spectacles.

The question is no longer whether climate change deserves our attention. It is whether we are prepared to act on what we are seeing.

Meanwhile in New Zealand when people are asked what is their main concern, very few answer climate change.

And so, from David Wallace-Wells’s The Uninhabitable Earth: “The question of how bad things will get is not actually a test of the science; it is a bet on human activity. How much will we do to stall disaster, and how quickly? Those are the only questions that matter.”