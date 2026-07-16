Deirdre’s Substack

Deirdre’s Substack

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Mike Joy's avatar
Mike Joy
Jul 16

Deirdre by a country mile most of the lost wetlands are now dairy farms, so a double win for the environment and atmosphere would be getting rid of the cows and restoring the wetlands. By the way wetland restoration is the easiest, all you have to do is stop draining them. Another win the electricity consumption for pumps draining wetlands especially in the Waikato.

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Janine McVeagh's avatar
Janine McVeagh
Jul 16

Near my friend's place in Mt Albert, the ACC have recreated a wetland as flood protection. It works very well and is also a favorite place to walk.

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