A peat bog in Scotland, thanks to Wikimedia

Over the last few months I learnt an amazing fact and have had it verified.

“Peatlands cover just 3% of Earth’s land but store twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests combined. When drained or burned for agriculture, they rapidly release massive amounts of carbon.”

I thought of the recent subdivision north of Waikanae near me which appeared to be being drained for housing and wondered if they were peatlands.

New Zealand’s wetlands are among the country’s most valuable and most damaged ecosystems. They have filtered water, stored carbon, buffered floods, supported biodiversity, and sustained Māori communities for centuries, yet since European settlement most have been drained, modified, or fragmented.

Why wetlands matter

Wetlands are land areas that stay wet long enough to shape the soil, plants, and animals living there. In practical terms, that includes swamps, marshes, bogs, fens, peatlands, estuaries, lagoon margins, and shallow water areas. Their importance is easy to underestimate because they often look like “wasteland,” but they are among the most productive ecosystems on earth.

Wetlands perform several critical functions that engineered infrastructure struggles to replicate:

Flood buffering: Wetlands act like sponges, absorbing and slowing floodwaters, reducing peak flows downstream.

Water storage: During dry periods, they release water gradually, stabilising flows in rivers and streams.

Filtration: Wetlands trap sediment, nutrients, and pollutants, improving water quality before it reaches rivers, lakes, and estuaries.

Carbon storage: Peat wetlands are among the most efficient carbon sinks on Earth, storing vast quantities of carbon accumulated over millennia.

Biodiversity support: They provide habitat for native species, many of which are now threatened.

When wetlands are removed, all of these services must be replaced-if they are replaced at all-by built infrastructure that is costly, maintenance-heavy, and often less resilient.

Wetlands and peatlands

People often use “wetland” and “peatland” as if they mean the same thing, but they don’t. A wetland is the broader category: any area that is saturated or flooded long enough to influence the soil or vegetation. A peatland is a type of wetland where dead plant material accumulates faster than it decomposes, building up peat over time.

That distinction matters because not all wetlands form peat, and not all peatlands behave the same way. Bogs are usually rain-fed, acidic, and nutrient-poor, while fens are fed by groundwater or surface runoff and tend to be less acidic and more nutrient-rich. In New Zealand, many wetlands began as fens and later became bogs or shrub-and-forest wetland systems as conditions changed after the last ice age.

So here is the fact again:

“Peatlands cover just 3% of Earth’s land but store twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests combined. When drained or burned for agriculture, they rapidly release massive amounts of carbon.”

What happens when peatlands are drained?

Draining peatlands for farming, forestry or housing exposes the peat to oxygen. It begins to decompose rapidly, releasing:

carbon dioxide,

methane (in some circumstances),

nitrous oxide.

Instead of acting as a carbon sink, a drained peatland becomes a major source of greenhouse gases.

Regional wetlands

In the Levin district, flax (harakeke) once grew abundantly in the swampy lowlands and on the margins of the wetlands that covered much of the Horowhenua before drainage and conversion to pasture. Harakeke was not only a familiar part of the landscape but also a valuable taonga for local Māori, who used it for weaving, rope, and many other practical purposes. Later, as the district developed, flax also became part of the local economy, with harvesting and milling contributing to the early settlement history of the area. Today, the memory of those flax lands sits alongside the far more altered landscape we see now, where only remnants of the original wetland flax communities survive.

The Canterbury Plains were once dotted with extensive swamps, marshes and shallow lakes stretching from the foothills to the coast. These wetlands slowed floodwaters from the braided rivers, filtered sediment and nutrients, stored carbon and provided habitat for an extraordinary diversity of birds, fish and plants. During the late 19th and 20th centuries, however, most were drained to create farmland and support settlement. While this contributed great to the region’s economic development, it also left Canterbury with only a tiny fraction of its original wetlands. Today, the loss is reflected in declining biodiversity, poorer water quality, and a greater reliance on engineered flood-control systems to perfom functions that nature once provided for free.

The Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere wetland remains one of our largest wetlands but is only a remant of the vast system that once covered the area, while the Ashburton, Selwyn and Waimakariri flood plains all lost extensive swamps through drainage and river control.

The lower Waikato was once dominated by extensive peat bogs and wetlands. Much has been drained for farming. The remaining peat wetland are now recognised as internationally important because peat stores so much carbon. The scientist DrDavid Campbell specialises in the Koputai Peat Dome.

The Manawatū River floodplain once contained extensive swamps and lagoons. Most were drained. Flood management now relies increasingly on stopbanks and pumping systems.

The Hauraki Plains were once one of the country’s largest wetland systems. Enormous drainage schemes converted them to highly productive dairy land. The loss of flood storage, wildlife habitat and carbon-rich peat has become increasingly apparent.

Some regions retained large remaining wetland systems because their geography made full drainage difficult, while others lost almost everything to agriculture and settlement. Today, nationally important wetlands include Awarua Wetland, Kopuatai Peat Dome, Whangamarino, Wairarapa Moana, the Firth of Thames, Farewell Spit, and the Manawatu river mouth and estuary. These surviving systems matter not only for biodiversity, but also because they represent some of the few large-scale examples of what New Zealand’s lowlands once contained. And of course the Chatham Islands are 60% made up of wetlands. All 420,000ha of it.

How they formed

Most New Zealand wetlands formed after the last glaciation, roughly from 18,000 years ago onward. As the climate warmed and landscapes shifted, wetlands appeared in river floodplains, coastal margins, dune systems, and basins where water was trapped or groundwater stayed near the surface. Many lowland peat profiles still preserve evidence of wooded wetland phases, showing that these places were often not open swamps but mixed systems of forest, shrub, and herbaceous vegetation.

What happened over time The broad arc is clear: natural formation after the ice age, Māori modification in some landscapes, then catastrophic loss after European settlement. Since the mid-19th century, New Zealand has lost about 90% of its wetland area, largely through draining for farming. Logging, burning, drainage schemes, grazing, pollution, and weed invasion have all contributed to the decline. The ecological effects have been severe. Draining lowers water tables, peat oxidises and shrinks, habitats disappear, and water quality worsens downstream. Once a wetland is converted to pasture or cropped land, the original system is often difficult or impossible to restore fully. That is especially true in lowland areas, where transformation has been so complete that an “authentic” historical endpoint is no longer realistic for many sites.

Modern trends

The modern picture is mixed: continued decline, but also stronger protection and restoration. Official reporting on wetland area shows the long-term decline has continued, with freshwater wetland area decreasing between 1996 and 2023 in 15 of 16 regions, while saline wetland area also declined over the same period. Southland and the West Coast recorded some of the largest freshwater losses. At the same time, conservation awareness has improved. New Zealand has seven Ramsar-designated wetlands of international importance e.g. Farewell Spit. Restoration projects such as Travis Wetland in Burwood, Christchurch show how damaged sites can be partially revived. The Resource Management Act also provides a formal legal definition of wetlands, which has helped place them more firmly within land-use decision-making. Even so, the overall pattern remains fragile: protection is improving, but losses from drainage, land conversion, and degradation still continue in many places.

Why this history matters

Wetlands are not merely scenic leftovers from a wetter past. They are living archives of climate change, land use, hydrology, and ecological adaptation. Their history tells us how landscapes evolve, how human activity reshapes them, and how quickly valuable ecosystems can be lost once drainage becomes the default answer to “unproductive” land.

For New Zealand, the wetland question is now about more than preservation. It is about water resilience, flood management, carbon storage, biodiversity, and how much of the country is still willing to be governed by short-term land conversion rather than long-term ecological value. The remaining wetlands are not just remnants; they are infrastructure for a more climate-stable future. This is particularly so for peatlands.

So when your council is thinking of allowing development on peatlands, just remind them of this fact:

“Peatlands cover just 3% of Earth’s land but store twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests combined. When drained or burned for agriculture, they rapidly release massive amounts of carbon.”

I went to our own council to enquire what constraints there were now, and was mostly greeted by blank looks. “Most of Kāpiti was wetlands”.

I put in a request for an answer and went back to the internet and asked if there are any councils prohibiting building on peatlands. Well, all they seemed worried about was possible subsidence of buildings, not about storing carbon.

I look forward to the answer from Kapiti Coast District Council.