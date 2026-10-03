This small package of sultanas now costs $6.39, up 155 percent in the last decade.

If you have been to a supermarket, filled up at the pump, or opened a power bill lately, you already know the cost of living is the defining issue of this election. Chris Hipkins made the cost of living the focus of Labour’s campaign launch, declaring “this election is about the cost of living.” National has a dedicated “cost of living relief” page promising family tax credits for 280,000 low-to-middle-income families and a plan to reform electricity lines companies.

The September Ipsos Issues Monitor found that 63 percent of New Zealanders identified inflation/cost of living as one of the country’s most important issues.

Yet listen closely and something is missing. What none of them can credibly promise is that the general price level — groceries, fuel, rents, rates, insurance, and power together — will return to where it was. Here is why they can’t — and why that silence is the most honest thing on the campaign trail.

Let’s address the diesel issue thoroughly first.

The three shocks driving everything

A YouTube video by journalist Max Fisher, “The oil apocalypse is here”, lays out a global energy crisis built from three interlocking shocks, each triggered by a different war.

The first is an oil-supply shock. Fisher argues that the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz removed roughly 20 million barrels of oil a day from a market that consumes 100 million and has, in his words, “zero slack.” Pipeline bypasses, emergency stockpiles, and China cutting its own imports narrowed the gap, but Fisher estimates a shortfall of at least 5 to 7 million barrels a day remains.

The second is a shipping shock. With the Strait of Hormuz partially closed and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait shut by the Houthis, Fisher says oil tankers from the Middle East to Asia must now sail around the Cape of Good Hope — a route that takes 48 days instead of 19. He reports that tanker hire rates have soared from $30,000 a day to $1.2 million a day, pushing the cost of moving a barrel of oil from $3 to $26.

The third, and the one that hits your wallet hardest, is a refinery shock. Fisher says Ukrainian drones have struck 28 of Russia’s 32 largest refineries, and attacks between Iran and the Gulf states have damaged more refining capacity. He calculates the global diesel supply — 30 million barrels a day — is down by about 3 million barrels, or 10 percent. The “crack spread,” the cost of turning crude into usable diesel, has surged from around $20 a barrel to above $110, the highest in history. Diesel has gone from $85 to $210 a barrel — not a 60 percent rise like crude oil, but 250 percent.

The IEA says that global oil inventories had fallen by 507 million barrels between February 2026 and August 2026, while Gulf and Russian diesel exports had fallen sharply.

President Trump has threatened an export ban on diesel which would make matters a great deal worse. Hopefully someone will talk him out of it.

Why diesel matters more than petrol

Diesel is the invisible backbone of the economy. It powers the trucks that deliver your groceries, the tractors that sow and harvest your food, the ships that carry imports across the Pacific, the diggers on construction sites, the earthmoving equipment, the forestry equipment and fishing boats. Fisher points out that trucking alone accounts for about half of global diesel use, and that demand is “inelastic” — a farmer cannot simply stop planting because diesel is expensive.

When diesel triples in price, everything it touches gets more expensive. Fisher estimates that tripled transport costs could raise grocery prices by roughly 20 percent, and possibly more because farm equipment runs on diesel too. Construction materials cost more to transport and to build with, pushing up the price of housing. Jet fuel is experiencing the same shortage, meaning airfares could rise by around 40 percent.

New Zealand is highly exposed

This country is highly exposed to these shocks. Since the closure of the Marsden Point refinery in 2022, New Zealand imports 100 percent of its refined fuel — petrol, diesel, and jet fuel — from overseas refineries, predominantly in Singapore, South Korea, and China. We have no domestic refining capacity to fall back on.

The numbers are already ugly. Stats NZ reports that in the June 2026 quarter alone, petrol prices rose 20.1 percent and diesel prices rose 47.7 percent. In the year to June 2026 diesel prices rose 71%.

Every dollar spent on imported fuel is a dollar leaving the country, and every war-driven price spike flows straight through to Kiwi households within weeks.

Why election promises sound evasive

Here is the uncomfortable truth that neither major party wants to say aloud: no New Zealand government can lower the global price of diesel. The shocks Fisher describes are driven by wars in the Middle East, drone strikes on Russian refineries, and Houthi attacks on shipping lanes. Labour’s student-loan write-off, free GP visits, and public transport fare caps, or National’s family tax credits, electricity lines reform, and proposed supermarket break-up, may offer temporary relief at the margins — but none of them touches the structural engine of rising prices.

This is also why lower inflation will not feel like relief. Inflation was 4 .1percent in the 12 months leading up to June 2026 and the Reserve Bank raised interest rates a little. But it does not mean prices go back to where they were. The new, higher baseline for fuel, food, and construction costs is locked in as long as the global energy crisis persists.

What voters should ask instead

The honest question for this election is not which party will make things cheaper — none of them can, not quickly. The question is which party is building resilience against a world where energy is scarce, expensive, and geopolitically fragile.

That means serious investment in domestic renewable electricity, public transport, local food systems, and fuel security. It means asking whether closing Marsden Point was wise, and whether an LNG import terminal is a genuine solution or a new dependency.

Fisher’s advice rings true for voters too: do not accept this as the new normal. But do not accept promises of easy relief either. The cost of living crisis is global, structural, and far from over.

It also means recognising the uncomfortable connection between energy and economic growth.

Oh, and those sultanas? Counting today’s price at Woolworths, they have risen 155% in price in the last decade.

And we completely forgot to talk about climate change! Two countries that grow a lot of sultanas had freak weather events. Turkey had a severe frost in 2025 and Australia had heavy rainfall and flooding. The climate’s effect on inflation deserves a post of its own.

Whoever governs after November 7 will inherit a problem with no quick fix — and voters deserve to hear that said plainly.