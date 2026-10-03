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Robin Westenra's avatar
Robin Westenra
Oct 3

At least SOMEBODY acknowledges the elephant in the room. NZ media seems incapable of even acknowledging there's a problem, let alone joining the dots. Thank you. I hope we can get this message out.

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Wren Green's avatar
Wren Green
Oct 3

In the Sixties NZ had a 'self-sufficiency' period when hundreds of local industries thrived and what we now call 'resilience' in the face of external shocks was high. Then the neoliberal theology of the mid-eighties swept them all away in the name of 'efficiency', deregulation, globalisation, and 'leave-it-to-the market' policies. NZ became an exporter of low value commodities and far more dependent on imports for everything - thank you China. Now some dare suggest that neoliberalism is dead, maybe government needs to reconsider the 'public good' more than increasing GST. Time will tell.

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